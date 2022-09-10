Back

S'pore eatery lodges police report after GrabFood customer sends message saying 'Your d*ck die' in Thai

The customer's order was also cancelled with help from Grab.

Ashley Tan | September 10, 2022, 04:50 PM

A restaurant serving Thai food in Singapore has taken to Facebook to raise awareness about the verbal abuse its employees faced.

Sent a vulgar note

87 Just Thai Killiney, which is located at 57 Killiney Road, received an order of pad thai via GrabFood on Sep. 9.

Nothing was out of the ordinary, until staff noticed the message that accompanied the order.

Written in Thai was a vulgar note, the note translates directly to "Your d*ck die".

The co-owner of 87 Just Thai, surnamed Tan, told Mothership that his Thai employees were "very upset and angry", to the point that they refused to tell him the exact meaning of the message.

Tan gathered that the message was an expletive after using Google Translate's image translation service.

Photo from 87 Just Thai Killiney / FB

Tan claimed that the customer's username was "*sshole", and that they later started a conversation with the restaurant on the Grab app with the words "f*ck you".

Following that, the customer responded with a message saying "one star", which Tan interpreted as the customer saying that he would give the restaurant a one-star rating.

Photo from 87 Just Thai Killiney

Subsequently, Tan called Grab to inform them about the customer's inappropriate language.

He also asked them to cancel the customer's order as the restaurant is unable to do so from their end, to which Grab complied.

Tan shared that he has also lodged a police report against the customer.

"We do not condone any forms of abuse to our staff members and a police report has been made. No one should be subject to such abuse in the F&B or any other industry."

Top photo from 87 Just Thai Killiney / FB and 87 Just Thai Killiney / Google Maps

