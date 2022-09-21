Back

Blk 712 AMK 2-storey FairPrice supermarket now FairPrice Finest after renovation

Fancy.

Belmont Lay | September 21, 2022, 02:06 PM

Events

Talk about fancy.

The FairPrice supermarket located at Block 712 in the Ang Mo Kio central area has completed its renovations and is now FairPrice Finest.

Renovations were carried out about two months ago.

An announcement about the supermarket's reopening was put up on Facebook on Sep. 15.

FairPrice said the new outlet has ready-to-eat roasts and craft beers for sale.

According to FairPrice, FairPrice Finest supermarkets offer customers a greater range of cosmopolitan products, such as organic and deli foods at competitive prices, as well as the some daily groceries available at other FairPrice supermarkets at the same price.

Photos put up on HarwareZone forum showed the new layout and interior, with more retail concepts, including sale of food to be consumed on the spot.

Top photos via FairPrice Facebook & Google Maps

