S'pore police arrest 71 suspected drug offenders, seize drugs worth S$26,000

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 71 suspected drug offenders in Singapore during an island-wide drug operation between Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2022.

During the operation, controlled drugs of about 158g of heroin, 77g of "Ice", 90g of cannabis, 1g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 28 Erimin-5 tablets and 15 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized.

These drugs have an estimated street value of about S$26,000.

The enforcement action took place in Bedok, Kallang and Tampines, according to CNB's news release

Man and woman arrested near Geylang Road

A 36-year-old male Singaporean and a 38-year-old female permanent resident were arrested in the vicinity of Geylang Road.

CNB officers had conducted an anti-drug operation at a residential unit in the vicinity of Geylang Road on Sep. 20.

Despite repeated warnings by officers, the two suspects refused to open the door.

Officers observing the unit then spotted them climbing out of the unit’s window onto the rooftop to evade arrest.

The 36-year-old man then climbed into another unit and was later arrested, while the 38-year-old woman was arrested by officers on the rooftop.

The duo were escorted back to their residential unit, where 12g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Offensive weapons, including batons, samurai swords and knives, were also recovered from within.

CNB said the residential unit was a shophouse.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Penalties

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

All images by CNB.