Crocs & 7-Eleven collab to make bright-orange shoes with 3D Slurpee charm

If you're looking for something cool to wear on your next Slurpee run, this one's for you.

Crocs is back with another wacky collaboration, this time with convenience store giant 7-Eleven.

The star of the collection is the chunky Mega Crush Clog, in a bright orange sampled from 7-Eleven's logo.

Priced at US$110 (S$156), the Mega Crush Clog is also available in green.

The collection features two other silhouettes -- the black Classic Clogs and the white Classic Sandals.

The shoes also come with Croc's signature Jibbitz Charms, representing classic 7-Eleven food items like the Slurpee, the Big Bite Hot Dog, coffee, taco, hamburger and pizza.

The Classic Clog costs US$70 (S$99) and the Classic Sandal is US$50 (S$71).

The collection's official release date to the public is Nov. 7.

Currently, the only way you can get your hands on these limited edition shoes is via an online raffle.

The raffle for the Mega Crush Clogs in orange has ended, but you can still enter the drawing for the Mega Crush Clogs in green, Classic Clogs, and Classic Sandals, which opens at 12pm ET on Nov. 7.

Crocs have not revealed how many of these shoes will be available for sale.

You can join the raffle via Crocs' website.

All images via Crocs.