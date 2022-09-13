Grabfood delivery rider gives S$600 tip to Yew Tee Thai restaurant staff as he likes their food

A Grabfood delivery rider in Singapore left a S$600 cash tip for staff at Thai Dynasty, a restaurant in Yew Tee Square.

The incident came to light after the restaurant put up a Facebook post on Sep. 11 about the act of generosity.

The caption on the post said the money was eventually returned to the rider, who had signed off his accompanying note as Jesse when he dropped off the tip consisting of S$100 bills.

Loved their food

Shin Min Daily News reported that the delivery rider left the tip on Sunday, Sep. 11, at about 10am.

The cash was left behind with a note to inform the staff that they served good food and provided excellent service, which was highly appreciated.

The note read:

Hello! I am writing to you all is because I am very happy with your food and friendly customer service. I want to say that your food is really delicious and your Thai tea is nice too. You know, every day when I working, I see you all working so hard makes me feel sorry for all of you. Working is not easy, and I understand that because I am also working. I'm working as a Grab delivery rider. Sometimes when I finish work, I was having a bad day and I will order your food because your food makes me happy again. Even my family likes your food. Therefore, I want to thank you all for the good food and I want to help you all. Here inside is $600, for all of you. Share it among yourselves and I hope this helps all of you. Thank you all once again! Jesse (Grab Rider)

Staff returned money

Initially, the restaurant were unsure who the kind soul was who left such a huge tip, and only knew the person was named Jesse.

The eatery staff also did not have his contact details.

But as Jesse frequented Thai Dynasty often to pick up orders, they managed to find out it was him who was the generous tipper as he had returned that same day to pick up another order.

The staff who received the tip immediately gave the money back to Jesse.

This act of declining the tip touched the owner of the eatery when he found out what his employees had done.

The boss revealed that he subsequently bought two large pizzas and other side dishes at noon on Monday, Sep. 12, to reward his employees and encourage them to continue to do well.

All photos via Thai Dynasty