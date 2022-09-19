4-hour queue for 58 Minced Meat Mee as stall in Bedok South closing Sep. 30, 2022

Diners have been queuing up for one last taste of the popular 58 Minced Meat Mee in Bedok South that is closing after Sep. 30, 2022.

The popular soupy bak chor mee at The Marketplace @ 58 at New Upper Changi Road is known for its thick noodles, dumplings, flavourful soup, and generous servings of minced meat and pork lard.

The small bowl is only S$3.

4-hour queue on Saturday

As news of its impending closure continue to make the rounds, and with the stall's last day of operations approaching, more people have been showing up in droves to wait in line for one last hurrah.

On Saturday, Sep. 17, the queue stretched across the hawker centre past diners all the way to the market and along aisles, as per photos sent to Mothership.sg.

The wait, according to a diner who was in line, was about 4 hours.

The queue was already 3 hours long from about 6:20am onwards that day.

Previous week queue already 2.5 hours

The queue was apparently about 2 to 2.5 hours the previous Saturday, Sep. 10.

On a weekday on Tuesday, the queue was about 40 minutes at 7am.

The stall opens at 6am and regularly sells out by lunch.

Why closing down?

The owners of 58 Minced Meat Mee, who are getting on with age, have been unable to find a successor to take over the business.

