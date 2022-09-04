Man, 31, found with slash wounds along Beach Rd at 4am, 50-year-old arrested

A 50-year-old man was arrested over his suspected involvement in an incident that left a 31-year-old man with multiple slash wounds.

Officers were patrolling along Beach Road at around 4am on Sunday (Sep. 18) when they noticed a commotion at a taxi stand and found a 31-year-old man with lacerations on his chest and abdomen.

He alleged he had been assaulted by another man with a sharp object.

Based on the description provided by the man and a witness, the officers spotted a 50-year-old man in the vicinity of the taxi stand and arrested him.

A pen knife was seized as a case exhibit.

The 31-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were unknown to each other, and police investigations are ongoing, added SPF.

Man to be charged with causing grievous hurt

The alleged offender will be charged in court on Sep. 19 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon under Section 326 of the Penal Code, said SPF.

The offence carries a life imprisonment term, or an imprisonment term which may extend to 15 years and/or fine and caning.

A court order will be sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health, said SPF.

