325 people in S'pore, aged 16-86, being investigated for scams of over S$9 million

A total of 201 men and 124 women, are currently being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams where victims have reportedly lost over S$9 million, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press release.

They are aged between 16 and 86.

This was after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted a two-week operation between Aug. 19 and Sep. 1, 2022.

Over 697 cases of scams

The SPF added that the suspects are believed to be involved in more than 697 cases of scams, as either scammers or money mules.

The scams mainly comprise of fake friend call scams, impersonating government and mainland Chinese officials, e-commerce scams, phishing scams, investment scams, Internet love scams, and business email compromise scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Up to 10 years in prison

The offence of cheating carries a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000 and an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The SPF said that they "take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

The SPF also called on the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines.

"You will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," the police said.

Top photo by freestocks via Unsplash