175 people, aged 20 to 57, arrested for suspected vice-related activities

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted a two-month island-wide operation from July 1 to Aug. 31.

"Coordinated raids" were launched at multiple locations including condominiums, massage establishments, beauty salons, hotels and residential units.

In total, 165 women and 10 men, aged 20 to 57 were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice activity, according to a press release by the SPF.

The locations included Lavender Street, Jurong East, Jurong West, Orchard Road, Upper Serangoon, Joo Chiat, Upper Thomson Road, Geylang and Balestier Road.

The police further highlighted that it will take enforcement action against vice activities, especially against those "operating elusively online".

What were some of the alleged activities?

The press release listed the following offences:

A fine of up to S$100,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, for a person found guilty of using a remote communication service with a Singapore link, in the course of business, to offer or facilitate sexual services by a female to another person in Singapore, in return for payment or reward. If the person is a repeat offender, the fine and jail terms are raised to S$150,000 and seven years respectively.

A jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$100,000 for any person found guilty of knowingly living off the earnings of a female's prostitution. Should the person be a repeat offender, he shall be liable on conviction, to imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to S$150,000.

A fine of up to S$100,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, for an owner or owner's agent who knowingly rents property to any person for vice-related activities. In the event of a second or subsequent conviction, the fine and jail terms are also raised to S$150,000 and seven years respectively.



The press release also stated that HDB flat owners are responsible for conducting regular checks to ensure tenants are not misusing their property.

"HDB takes a serious view of flat owners and tenants who violate such conditions, particularly if the flat is misused for vice activities, and will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them," the SPF said.

Photos via SPF