S$11.4 million Toto top prize won by 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry sold at Changi Village Cheers

The S$11.4 million top prize for the Sep. 1 Toto draw was won by one single winning ticket.

The ticket, a QuickPick System 7 Entry, was sold at the Changi Village Cheers outlet.

Each System 7 ticket costs S$7.

The Group 2 prize was split six ways.

Each winning ticket raked in about S$200,000.

One winning ticket was sold at the Singapore Pools outlet at Sim Lim Square, while another was sold by another outlet nearby at The Bencoolen.

Two tickets were sold online: One was a System 7 Entry, while the other was a System 9 Entry, which costs S$84.

The last two Group 2 winning tickets were sold at the NTUC FairPrice betting outlet at Dawson Place, as well as at the Jurong East Branch betting outlet.

Prizes not claimed by Feb. 28, 2023 will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.

Top photo via Google Maps