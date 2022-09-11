Back

S$11.4 million Toto top prize won by 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry sold at Changi Village Cheers

One person need not go to work on Friday.

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2022, 02:11 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The S$11.4 million top prize for the Sep. 1 Toto draw was won by one single winning ticket.

The ticket, a QuickPick System 7 Entry, was sold at the Changi Village Cheers outlet.

Each System 7 ticket costs S$7.

The Group 2 prize was split six ways.

Each winning ticket raked in about S$200,000.

One winning ticket was sold at the Singapore Pools outlet at Sim Lim Square, while another was sold by another outlet nearby at The Bencoolen.

Two tickets were sold online: One was a System 7 Entry, while the other was a System 9 Entry, which costs S$84.

The last two Group 2 winning tickets were sold at the NTUC FairPrice betting outlet at Dawson Place, as well as at the Jurong East Branch betting outlet.

Prizes not claimed by Feb. 28, 2023 will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.

Top photo via Google Maps

Quan Yifong's talk show 'Hear U Out' returns for 3rd season, guests include Mark Lee & Phyllis Quek

Based on the past seasons, we expect crying from the guests. Lots of crying.

September 01, 2022, 07:11 PM

Comex booth at Suntec selling 'unclaimed parcels' at S$6 each, convention goers spark buying frenzy

Peak capitalism: Earning money to buy a chance to hopefully get something you need.

September 01, 2022, 07:02 PM

Business at Shane Pow's Korean food stalls falls by 50%, says they might have to close if this continues

The 31-year-old is worried about his staff across his four outlets should they end up shuttering.

September 01, 2022, 07:01 PM

Thundery showers on most days for first half of Sep. 2022, temperature may dip to 22°C

Remember to bring your umbrella out.

September 01, 2022, 06:57 PM

Firms found to have workplace safety lapses can be barred from hiring new foreign workers: MOM

Companies in high risk sectors are also required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out.

September 01, 2022, 06:38 PM

NTUC & StanChart launch new S'pore digital bank, customers can earn Linkpoints via credit & debit cards

Trust Bank, Singapore's first digital bank, was launched on Sep. 1, 2022.

September 01, 2022, 06:37 PM

Milo trucks given rousing ovation during M'sia's 65th national day parade

Stylo milo.

September 01, 2022, 06:31 PM

Pokemon-themed packaging now available at McDonald's S'pore

Definitely choosing you.

September 01, 2022, 06:27 PM

China locks down Chengdu in continuation of 'zero Covid' policy

The largest Chinese city to come under lockdown after Shanghai.

September 01, 2022, 06:04 PM

You can now pick up booze for last-minute drinking sessions from 56 Shell Select stores in S’pore

Easy-breezy.

September 01, 2022, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.