Back

Yu Yuan-chi, daughter of Taiwanese singer Yu Tian, dies of cancer at 39

She suffered three relapses in the past eight years.

Gawain Pek | August 22, 2022, 04:20 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Yu Yuan-chi, the second daughter of popular Taiwanese singer, Yu Tian, lost her battle against cancer on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, at the age of 39.

Yu Tian, 74, is a popular Taiwanese singer known for his 70s classic "Under the Banyan Tree". He is also a Democratic Progressive Party legislator.

Image via Yu Yuan-chi/Facebook

Speaking to the media alongside his son, Yu shared that Yuan-chi's condition appeared stable in the morning before it worsened all of a sudden.

He added that while they wanted to perform life-saving treatment on her, Yuan-chi had signed the do-not-resuscitate form.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, she signed the form on Aug. 20, a day before her passing.

Yu told the media that they managed to secure cancer-treatment drugs from the United States to help his daughter battle the illness and they were expected to arrive "next Thursday".

"But she was not able to wait for that day to come", Yu added before breaking down into tears.

Trying to look on the bright side of things, Yu said Yuan-chi "will not have to suffer anymore" not that she has passed away.

Yu also shared that Yuan-chi had kept her eyes open and only shut them after Yu and his wife, Lee Ya-ping, assured her that they had accepted reality and it was alright.

Yuan-chi has been hospitalised since Thursday, Aug. 18, The Straits Times (ST) wrote.

Local news media reported that Yuan-chi had gestured from her hospital bed to Yu to "let her go", but Yu expressed that he could not be so "cruel" to do so.

Battling cancer since 2014

Throughout the years, Yuan-chi suffered three relapses.

She was first diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2014, according to local media outlet Central News Agency (CNA).

Her condition improved after 12 chemotherapy sessions, CNA wrote.

She got married in 2017 and had her first child the same year.

In 2019, the same year she had her second child, the cancer cells were found to have mestastised and spread to her lungs and liver.

She underwent 18 chemotherapy sessions that brought the condition under control, according to ST.

However, cancer cells were again found in her liver and lymph nodes in February 2021, ST wrote.

After the diagnosis, she underwent around 10 rounds of chemotherapy and participated in clinical trials, CNA reported.

Image via Yu Yuan-chi/Facebook

CNA described her as optimistic in the face of illness, noting that she participated in fund-raising activities to help underprivileged cancer patients.

Yuan-chi leaves behind a five-year-old daughter, a three-year-old son and a husband.

Top image via TVBS News/Youtube, Yu Yuan-chi/Facebook

Billie Eilish visits Haji Lane, swims in Tanjong Pagar Sofitel pool while in S'pore

She looks happier than ever.

August 22, 2022, 04:18 PM

S'pore BMW parked haphazardly in front of iconic JB Red House sparks debate if it's okay

Do as locals do?

August 22, 2022, 04:03 PM

MOE on 377A repeal: Schools must remain safe spaces for pursuit of knowledge, not advocacy

Sexuality education in schools will continue to remains secular and based on traditional values.

August 22, 2022, 03:26 PM

'Love wins': S'pore celebrities & personalities react to 377A repeal

Social media lit up pink.

August 22, 2022, 03:17 PM

MCI & IMDA will not change policies on LGBT media content despite 377A repeal announcement

"Our content regulatory approach has to be sensitive to societal norms and values," wrote the ministry.

August 22, 2022, 02:23 PM

Teen, 15, stabbed 2 random people in Shibuya because she wanted 'death penalty'

The incident took place near Shibuya Station.

August 22, 2022, 12:35 PM

Grace period at HDB & URA car parks to be reduced from 20 to 15 minutes

The current grace period of 20 minutes was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to facilitate increased deliveries.

August 22, 2022, 12:12 PM

Penang, M'sia coffee shop charging each patron 50 sen (S$0.16) if no drink ordered

Pit stop charge.

August 22, 2022, 10:45 AM

SNSD's Tiffany in S'pore for Lancôme's event on Aug. 24, 2022

SONEs, take note.

August 22, 2022, 03:18 AM

2 Ethiopian Airlines pilots fall asleep, miss airport runway

They woke up eventually.

August 22, 2022, 02:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.