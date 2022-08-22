Yu Yuan-chi, daughter of Taiwanese singer Yu Tian, dies of cancer at 39

Yu Yuan-chi, the second daughter of popular Taiwanese singer, Yu Tian, lost her battle against cancer on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, at the age of 39.

Yu Tian, 74, is a popular Taiwanese singer known for his 70s classic "Under the Banyan Tree". He is also a Democratic Progressive Party legislator.

Speaking to the media alongside his son, Yu shared that Yuan-chi's condition appeared stable in the morning before it worsened all of a sudden.

He added that while they wanted to perform life-saving treatment on her, Yuan-chi had signed the do-not-resuscitate form.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, she signed the form on Aug. 20, a day before her passing.

Yu told the media that they managed to secure cancer-treatment drugs from the United States to help his daughter battle the illness and they were expected to arrive "next Thursday".

"But she was not able to wait for that day to come", Yu added before breaking down into tears.

Trying to look on the bright side of things, Yu said Yuan-chi "will not have to suffer anymore" not that she has passed away.

Yu also shared that Yuan-chi had kept her eyes open and only shut them after Yu and his wife, Lee Ya-ping, assured her that they had accepted reality and it was alright.

Yuan-chi has been hospitalised since Thursday, Aug. 18, The Straits Times (ST) wrote.

Local news media reported that Yuan-chi had gestured from her hospital bed to Yu to "let her go", but Yu expressed that he could not be so "cruel" to do so.

Battling cancer since 2014

Throughout the years, Yuan-chi suffered three relapses.

She was first diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2014, according to local media outlet Central News Agency (CNA).

Her condition improved after 12 chemotherapy sessions, CNA wrote.

She got married in 2017 and had her first child the same year.

In 2019, the same year she had her second child, the cancer cells were found to have mestastised and spread to her lungs and liver.

She underwent 18 chemotherapy sessions that brought the condition under control, according to ST.

However, cancer cells were again found in her liver and lymph nodes in February 2021, ST wrote.

After the diagnosis, she underwent around 10 rounds of chemotherapy and participated in clinical trials, CNA reported.

CNA described her as optimistic in the face of illness, noting that she participated in fund-raising activities to help underprivileged cancer patients.

Yuan-chi leaves behind a five-year-old daughter, a three-year-old son and a husband.

