Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies at age 27

RIP.

Adelene Wee | August 30, 2022, 02:57 PM

Warning: The article contains description in relation to a suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Aug. 29, 2022.

She was 27.

According to Soompi, Yoo left a suicide note, which was shared by her older brother on her Instagram account.

In her note, as translated by Soompi, Yoo apologised to her family for leaving first.

Yoo added that she has lived a happy life, and she felt resolute and calm.

The actress further added that she did not want to do anything else except acting, and her passion for acting was both a blessing and a curse at the same time.

Lastly, she also thanked her family, friends and loved ones for treasuring and loving her.

Her past works

Photo from Asianwiki

In 2018, Yoo debuted in the K-drama series "Big Forest" with Jung Sang-hoon, Shin Dong-yup and Choi Hee-seo.

She was best known for her role in Joseon Survival Period in 2019, where she acted alongside Kang Ji-hwan, Kyung Soo-jin and Song Won-seok.

Helplines

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photo via Wikidrama.

