ABC Brickworks hawker makes 3,000 fishballs a day, selling recipe & brand for S$500,000

The famous Yong Kee Famous Fishball Noodles brand and recipe is on sale for S$500,000.

The fishball noodle stall at ABC Brickworks food centre is known for its springy handmade fishballs and perpetual daily long queue.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the owner Lin Yuliang, 63, makes 3,000 fishballs a day, and operates from 8am to 11pm, six days a week.

The stall is only closed on Tuesdays.

Thinking of retiring

As Lin is advancing in age, he has retirement on his mind.

He said he feels tired more easily, his back aches and his hands go numb after making the fishballs.

However, he does not want the skills imparted to him from his father to be lost in time.

According to the fishball-making maestro, whoever takes on the business will require three months for the skills and knowledge of fishball-making to be imparted.

Before Lin took over and moved to the Redhill area in 1974, he was helping his father who was operating at Havelock Road.

Back then, each bowl of noodles cost 20 cents.

Lin skipped school to help his dad out since he was in Primary 3, and started to make fishballs when he was 15.

Over the years, he learned more about fishball-making not just from his father, but other hawkers who make fishball as well.

As per his stall's signboard, Lin uses 100 per cent fresh yellowtail fish, and does not use fish paste nor fish meal in his fishballs.

The long hours spent operating the stall is due to the need to prep ingredients to make the fishballs by hand.

Son in same business

Lin has three daughters and one son, 31, who is also selling fishball noodle.

The son's stall is located at Alexandra Village Food Centre and is also called Yong Kee Famous Fishball Noodles.

According to the son, his father has not spoken to him about selling the secret recipe and brand name, but that he will leave the decision in his dad's hands.

Lin added that if the potential buyer does not mind, both his son and the new owner can share the brand name.

But if the buyer has qualms, the son can change his stall's name

Lin let on that he is against his son being a hawker as it is a tough life, and that the younger Lin has a university degree.

