Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min wins singles bronze, first Commonwealth Games medal in event since 2002

Singaporean Yeo Jia Min took the bronze in the women's singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 7 (UK time) after beating Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Yeo, who is world number 19, beat world number 17 Gilmour 21-14, 22-20.

The 23-year-old's bronze is Singapore's first medal in the event since 2002, when Li Li won gold for Singapore.

Yeo lost to world number 7 PV Sindhu 19-21, 17-21 in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday before sealing the third-place victory.

Singapore's mixed doubles duo of Jessica Tan and Terry Hee are the last remaining representatives in the badminton competition at the Games.

The Singaporeans, ranked 35th in the world, upset Malaysia’s top seeded pairing of Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing on Sunday.

They will face England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, ranked 10th in the world, in the final on Monday for the gold having at least secured the silver.

In the men's singles bronze medal match, Singapore's Jason Teh missed out on a medal after he was beaten 15-21, 18-21 by India's Srikanth Kidambi, who is ranked world number 13.

The Singaporean appeared to have picked up an injury in the second game.

