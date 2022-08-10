After heated argument, woman in Geylang blocks car with body, but fails to stop man from driving off

Tempers flared between a man and woman in Singapore on Aug. 9, and ended with the woman attempting -- and failing -- to stop the man from leaving in his car.

What happened

A TikTok video shared by user @kikaytrekkie started off by showing a woman gesturing at a man and walking toward him.

He responded by raising his voice.

Both of them continued shouting at each other, with their faces just centimetres apart at several points in the argument.

As the man attempted to get into the driver's seat of a black Mercedes parked nearby, the woman continued to speak to him.

The man can be heard saying at one point, "This is Singapore, this is not China leh! This is not China leh!", in a mix of Mandarin and English, before getting into the car.

The woman was later seen standing in front of the car while making a phone call.

She can be heard saying in Mandarin, "Someone (here) hit me. Come quickly."

Driver pushes past as woman tries to block car with body

While she was on the phone, the man started to drive off.

The woman tried to stay in front of the car's bonnet but eventually moved to the side as the car sped up and drove away.

She reached out to hit the driver's side mirror as he drove off.

The woman managed to step aside and move her feet out of the way of the car's front tyres just in time, and appeared to be unharmed.

Reason for argument unknown

The TikTok user said the reason for the argument was unknown.

However, some commenters on TikTok speculated that the argument could have erupted because the car was obstructing the pathway.

The incident appears to have taken place at one end of Lorong 35 Geylang, near Geylang Road.

Some commenters wondered if the car was causing any issues, given that it was not obstructing traffic.

However, it would not be possible for anyone to get through the black-and-yellow bollards to access the alley behind, with the car in that position.

Also, the car would have blocked pedestrians walking along Lorong 35 Geylang, making it difficult to get past without stepping into the path of vehicular traffic.

It's also possible that the argument between the man and the woman was entirely unrelated to the car or where it was parked.

Top screenshots from @kikaytrekkie on TikTok.