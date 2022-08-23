Woman alights at AMK Hub zebra crossing, shows middle finger after car behind honks at her

Talk about sassy.

A car driver who was mildly inconvenienced for a few seconds honked at the car in front of it for allowing a passenger to alight at the zebra crossing outside AMK Hub opposite the MRT station.

In return, the impatient driver was shown the middle finger by the passenger, a woman, who alighted.

The footage, shot by the car who had to wait for the woman to alight and cross the zebra crossing, was then shared online for the rest of Singapore and world to see.

Zig-zag lines by side of the road

According to the Basic Theory of Driving official handbook [PDF], the white zig-zag lines by the side of the road give advance warning of the presence of a pedestrian crossing.

Vehicles should not overtake, wait or park in the vicinity.

Pedestrians are also prohibited from crossing at the zig-zag areas.

