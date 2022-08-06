Back

M'sian rock legends Wings to perform at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2022

The first Southeast Asian band to play the main Padang stage in 14 years.

Tan Min-Wei | August 06, 2022, 06:03 PM

Legendary Malaysian rock band Wings will be performing at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

They will take on the Zone 4 Padang stage between free practice sessions on the first night of the race on Sep. 30.

This makes Wings the first Southeast Asian band to perform at the event's 14-year history.

Wings, which was started in 1985, has been a mainstay of the Malaysian rock scene, with multiple record-breaking albums, including their debut album “Belenggu Irama”.

Since then, they have gone on to sell nearly two million records and released 11 more studio albums.

Their current lineup consists of vocalist Awie, guitarists Sham and Edrie, bassist Eddie, and drummer Black.

They are known for their awesome live performances, regularly playing before thousands.

Tickets for a recent event in Kuala Lumpur sold out within 15 minutes.

Two-year hiatus

It is the first time the event has been held since 2019, with the past two races being called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other performers on the mainstage during this year’s event include international acts like Green Day, Westlife, Marshmello, and the Black Eyed Peas.

Other performers such as the British band Suede, TLC, and ShiGGa Shay, to name a few, will also be performing throughout the weekend.

All tickets will allow access to Zone 4 performances and activities and are available at this link.

