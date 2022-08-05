New website provides real-time crowd levels at Marina Bay on National Day

If you are looking to catch the fireworks on National Day around the Marina Bay area, this website might come in handy.

[email protected] Bay is a website created by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), that provides a live map of the Marina Bay area.

It allows members of the public to view real-time crowd levels and area closures at the various firework viewing spots, via a computer or mobile phone.

According to the website's legend, a red colour indicates that the area is closed, orange indicates that the area is crowded (70 to 80 per cent), yellow indicates that the area is somwhat crowded (50 to 69 per cent), and green indicates that the area is not crowded (less than 50 per cent).

The One Fullerton waterfront, Esplanade waterfront, Marina Bay Sands waterfront, and The Promontory waterfront will be closed when full capacity is reached, added SPF.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 29, SPF also shared that large crowds are to be expected around the Marina Bay area.

They advised members of the public to be vigilant and to safeguard their belongings.

Those attending the parade are advised to arrive early to allow enough time for security checks. One should also minimise the number of personal belongings they plan to bring to the event.

SPF stated: "Any container (100ml capacity or larger) containing liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks. Canned drinks and canned items will not be allowed into the venue."

Traffic update for NDP weekend

In a Facebook update on Aug. 4, SPF shared that certain roads and lanes will also be closed to vehicular traffic over the NDP weekend of Aug. 6 and 7.

There will be five heartlands celebration carnival sites over the weekend, and the Red Lions will conduct free-fall jumps at Bishan at 9am and Ghim Moh at 9:30am on Aug. 7.

According to CNA , during the National Day event on Aug. 9, the following road closures will also be put in place.

Traffic delays are expected along Raffles Avenue, Temasek Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Marina Boulevard, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard and Republic Avenue.

Motorists may also face delays on Nicoll Highway, Robinson Road, Cecil Street, Collyer Quay, Bras Basah Road, Beach Road and Ophir Road.

Related stories:

Top image via NDPeeps Facebook and [email protected] Bay website