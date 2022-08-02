Rainfall for first 2 weeks of Aug. 2022 forecast to be above average over most of S'pore

Wet weather is expected in first fortnight of August 2022, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Aug. 1.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over some parts of Singapore, between the morning and early afternoon on most days.

Wet weather has been experienced since late July 2022.

On one or two days, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may cause widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers.

In addition, Sumatra squalls from the Strait of Malacca may bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning on a few days.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of August 2022 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region with the low-level winds blowing from the southeast or southwest.

Temperature can dip to 23°C

The daily temperature on most days in the first fortnight of August 2022 will likely range between 24°C and 33°C .

On one or two rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may dip to around 23°C.

In the latter half of the fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34°C on a few days.

Relatively warm and humid nights with minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28°C can be expected on a few days, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island.

Top photo via Khairul Nizam Flickr