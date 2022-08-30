Chinese actor accused of domestic violence by wife says he is 'finally free’ & will not be ‘threatened’

This story contains descriptions of physical abuse. Discretion is advised.

Chinese actor Wang Dong, 44, has been accused by his wife, known only by her Weibo handle Annepple, of domestic abuse.

The actor has mostly played supporting roles during his career in dramas such as "The Blue Whisper", "Royal Feast" and China's 2018 adaptation of "Meteor Garden".

According to Yahoo (Taiwan), Annepple and Wang got married in 2021.

It is said to be his third marriage.

Annepple's video

On Aug. 26, Annepple uploaded a video containing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage dated Feb. 18.

It began with footage of a man, purportedly Wang, jumping onto a bed.

Although he was out of the frame, sounds of the man cursing and hitting something were audible.

In her caption, Annepple claimed that the man subsequently "took (a part of) the baby's bed, which is made out of solid wood, and hit (her) body with it multiple times".

She added that she did not retaliate during the beating as she was suffering from severe cramps on the first day of her period.

After pacing around the room, the man allegedly went to the kitchen to get a knife and Annepple decided to call the police.

When he discovered that she had a phone in her hand, the man took it away and asked: "What are you doing?"

She said that both her phone and the original footage from the camera were "destroyed" by him, and what she uploaded was from the video that was live-streamed to her family members.

The only physical assault captured on video was of the man grabbing her by the throat and saying, "Tell me. What are you trying to do? What are you doing? Do you want to die together? Should everyone die together?"

He repeated the last line as he continued to hold her by the throat, and Annepple recalled being "unable to breathe".

The man only let go when the police apparently knocked on the front door.

In her caption, she said:

"After we came back from the police station, he hit me even more severely where there were no CCTV cameras. I passed out on the floor. I scratched him while I was trying to stop him from beating me. In the end, I mustered the last spurt of energy I had to ask for help from our neighbours."

Annepple included photos of injuries sustained from the alleged attacks, and said that she suffered from short-term memory loss after the incident.

It was apparently not an isolated incident, as she also accused Wang of abusing her when she was seven months pregnant.

Wang's response

Hours after Annepple's video was shared, Wang uploaded a statement on Weibo.

He wrote:

"I apologise to everyone for taking up public resources, and also for my overreaction at the time. However, I am now finally free and will no longer be tortured or threatened. I once had expectations in life. I worked hard and tolerated, (but) being controlled until (I wasn't) able to breathe is not a normal relationship between a husband and a wife. But I really would like to say that this is not the whole truth. I've handed the matter over to my lawyers. I hope that everyone will give us some personal space. I'm sorry to have bothered everyone."

Believed to have been considering divorce months ago

Annepple uploaded a screenshot on Jan. 20 of a WeChat conversation which allegedly took place between Wang and his agent, Wang Xiaoxi.

Yahoo (Taiwan) reported that Xiaoxi is Wang's ex-wife.

In it, Wang asked how much he would have to pay per month for child support, to which his agent said it would be a "maximum of 10,000 (yuan)" (S$2,021) as he is "unemployed".

Xiaoxi continued that "most people (pay) a few thousand (yuan)", pointing out that Wang has "no job and no assets".

She said that a lawyer advised that there was no need for Wang to discuss the matter, and that he should leave it to the judge as "she will definitely want a lot (of money)".

According to a timestamp at the bottom of the screenshot, this conversation took place on or before Oct. 17, 2021.

Top photos from Annepple & Wang Dong's respective Weibo accounts