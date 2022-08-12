Vietnamese mum-to-be with obvious baby bump dresses as Pigsy from ‘Journey to the West’

A Vietnamese woman commemorated her pregnancy with a maternity shoot dressed as a character from the well-known Chinese novel "Journey to the West".

Making ingenious use of her baby bump, the mother-to-be dressed up as -- no prizes for guessing -- Zhu Bajie, also known as Pigsy.

The photoshoot was done by a Vietnamese photographer, Lê Đình Tân, who, as his website suggests, specialises in family photoshoots.

Mum really owned the look

In the photos, the photographer and the mum-to-be kept to the details faithfully.

She was decked out in the same black cloaks that the character wears in the well-known Chinese novel.

She even has a prop weapon, one that looks almost like the one used by Pigsy in novel depictions.

Here's an image for reference. Pigsy is the second character from the right:

The mom definitely owned her look, looking jovial as she posed with a watermelon:

At some point, the mom kept true to Pigsy's cheeky antics, as she waved to a cow and was subsequently "chased" by it:

You can see the rest of the photos here:

Photoshoot made rounds in Vietnamese media

Those in the comments section were definitely inspired, with some tagging their partners and asking for a similar photo shoot when their turn comes.

The whimsical maternity photo shoot had apparently made its rounds online and among local Vietnamese media, with the original post garnering over 700 shares and 2,600 reactions.

The photographer also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video for those curious to know how much fun they had during the shoot:

Top image via Ngô Thị Hồng Tươi/Facebook