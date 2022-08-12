Fugitive couple in luxury goods scam remanded for 1 week, no bail granted

The fugitive couple, who allegedly scammed millions of dollars from luxury goods buyers, appeared in court today (Aug. 12) after being arrested in Johor Bahru the day before.

The accused persons -- China-born Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his Thai wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, 27 -- will be remanded for a week as more time is needed for investigations after at least 180 police reports were made against them.

They were also not granted bail by District Judge Brenda Tan who agreed with the prosecution that they pose "serious flight risks" and were proven flight risks.

The prosecution also said that the couple was located only after "significant effort" by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), working together with international counterparts.

Three charges

The couple appeared via a video link on Aug. 12, and they were wearing the same clothes from yesterday after being arrested by the police.

Each of them will be handed two charges of cheating and another charge for leaving Singapore illegally.

Pi, was heard in court saying in English that he knows that it's their fault to escape the country using illegal means, and he understood that it's "not right" to do so.

He explained that he and his wife, Pangsuk, were facing death threats and much pressure which led them to decide to flee.

He added that "[they] are really very sorry to all the trouble they brought to ICA (Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)", and that they will "do [their] best" in assisting the SPF with the investigations from now on.

Speaking through a translator, Pangsuk said in Thai that she understand why bail cannot be granted.

"I know that I have done something wrong. I will cooperate with the police officers for the investigation," she said.

The couple, who were unrepresented, will appear in court again on Aug. 19.

If found guilty, each person may face up to 10 years of jail and a fine for each count of cheating.

For fleeing the country without a passport, each person may face up to six months' jail and a fine.

Top image via Shin Min Daily video screenshot and Mothership reader