Timezone opening at Jurong Point on Sep. 2 with 160 games including drift bumper cars & VR arena

Fun times.

Fasiha Nazren | August 30, 2022, 02:41 PM

Timezone is opening a new outlet in Jurong Point on Sep. 2, 2022.

At 17,000 sq ft, this will be the second largest Timezone venue in the West, behind Westgate.

The Jurong Point outlet will have four zones:

  • Driving Zone

  • Music Zone

  • VR Zone

  • Competitive/Sports

The new space will have a total of 160 games.

Games include an eight-seater Maximum Tune, Motion Cars Asphalt, Pump It Up, Taiko, VAR Box Shooting Games, Ultra Motor VR, Connect 4 Hoops, Punching and King Boxer Combo and more.

Photo courtesy of Timezone.

Drift bumper car and other highlights

There will also be an 11-metre by 20-metre maxi drift bumper car track that will be available in Q1 2023.

The track can accommodate up to 10 bumper cars, all of which are fixed with a steel base and equipped with safety belts.

Each car can accommodate two people onboard.

There is also the Arkadia VR Arena where visitors can enjoy a multiplayer combat game.

Photo courtesy of Timezone.

Guests can also look forward to the Pink Date Timezone Claw Machines, where they can try to win jumbo plush toys.

Photo courtesy of Timezone.

The new outlet will also feature a four-lane bowling alley.

Photo courtesy of Timezone.

The lanes are shorter so amateur players can play alongside veterans.

Bowling shoes are not required.

Timezone @ Jurong Point

1 Jurong West Central 2, Singapore 648886, JP1 #02-45

Opening hours: 

  • Mondays to Fridays: 11am to 10pm

  • Saturdays to Sundays: 10am to 10pm

Top image from Timezone Westgate and VivoCity for illustration purposes only.

 

