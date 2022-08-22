SNSD's Tiffany in S'pore for Lancôme's event on Aug. 24, 2022

Korean girl group Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, made a stunning full-group comeback recently with their album "Forever 1".

One of its members, Tiffany Young, will be in town on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Tiffany Young's guest appearance at Lancôme's event

SONEs who wish to catch a glimpse of Young while she's here, take note.

She will be making a guest appearance at the media preview of Lancôme’s beauty tech flagship at Orchard Road, outside Mandarin Gallery.

According to the press release, Young was recognised for working hard and rising through the ranks of Kpop stardom since 15.

She is touted as "an embodiment of strength as a modern, independent woman", which makes her the perfect fit for the beauty brand's celebrity guest at the launch of this physical flagship.

Young will make her appearance from 7:30pm onwards.

According to a Lancôme spokesperson, Young's one-hour appearance will include a Q&A segment on stage, introduction and photo opportunity at a photo wall.

Other activities at the physical flagship

Lancôme beauty tech flagship in Singapore is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Opening to public from Aug. 25, there's a "fully immersive" gallery that showcases the beauty brand's beauty technology, as well as free seven-day sampling kits from the Génifique Vending Machine, consisting of the brand’s best-selling Advanced Génifique Serum and Eye Cream, upon completion of a Skin Screen consultation.

For every registered sample sign-up, a S$5 donation will be made to charity group Daughters of Tomorrow to support underprivileged women in Singapore back to work.

You can get to bring home a tote bag signed by Young and enjoy 49 per cent savings if you shop at Takashimaya online for the Lancôme Advanced Génifique set from Aug. 25 to Sep. 7, 2022.

More details of the Lancôme Beauty Tech Flagship

Open to public: Aug. 25 - Sep. 7, 2022

Address: Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238897

Website: Click here.

