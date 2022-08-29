Back

20 old public buses to be turned into guest rooms at new Changi Village resort opening in 2023

Bussin resort.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 29, 2022, 12:49 AM

A new resort will be opening at Changi Village in 2023.

And here's the unique selling point: all guest rooms will be reconstructed from decommissioned public buses.

This is the first resort of its kind in Southeast Asia.

This project is led by WTS Travel, with partners including LHN Group and Sky Win Holding.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 28, 2022 and it was officiated by Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education & Foreign Affairs.

Maliki is also the Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC.

Image by WTS Travel.

What to expect?

The resort will be located on the vacant state land next to Changi Village's hawker centre.

Tentatively called The Bus Resort, the resort will occupy over 8,600 sqm of land and features 20 guest rooms.

Each guest room is estimated to be S$300 to S$400 per night, according to The Straits Times.

Here are some artist illustrations of the guest rooms:

Image by WTS Travel.

Image by WTS Travel.

Guests can expect personalised services, as well as F&B services that are "not typically found in mainstream hotels", WTS Travel Managing Director, Micker Sia, said.

Additionally, the travel agency will curate tours and activities that tap on the ecosystem of F&B, retail stores and attractions around Changi Village.

Some of these activities will include a trip to a nearby kelong, biking tour at Pulau Ubin and World War II trail.

The Bus Resort is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023.

Top images by WTS Travel

