Owner of illegal Thai nightclub where fire killed 15 people is arrested

The nightclub, Mountain B, was registered as a restaurant.

Andrew Koay | August 07, 2022, 06:28 PM

A Thai nightclub owner has been detained by police after a blaze at his venue killed 15 people.

According to the Bangkok Post, Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, turned himself in to authorities in Chonburi province on Saturday night (Aug. 6).

His lawyer said that Pongsiri had confessed to two charges:

  • Negligent acts that cause the death of other persons

  • Operating a nightspot without permission as his nightclub Mountain B was registered as a restaurant

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook by the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation showed clouds of smoke emitting from the venue before it is engulfed in flames.

Individuals can be seen fleeing from the nightclub, some with clothes on fire.

The Bangkok Post reported that apart from the 15 people who died in the fire, 38 others were injured.

At least 100 people were at the club — called Mountain B and located in Chonburi's Sattahip district — on Friday night when the fire started.

Spread accelerated by foam panels

According to the BBC, firefighters took over two hours to bring the blaze under control.

It was reported to have started over the nightspot's performance stage and officials believe that foam acoustic panels used on the walls of the venue might have accelerated the spread of the fire.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered an investigation into the fire while pledging to deliver aid to the families of the victims.

Additionally, the Bangkok Post reported Pongsiri's lawyer as saying that his client had promised to pay the families of the dead 50,000 baht (S$1,932) each, with 10,000 baht (S$369) for each person injured.

Top image from Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation's Facebook

