Indian state minister skewers 'small eyes' stereotype with a joke: 'I can see very well'

A politician with a penchant for humour.

Sulaiman Daud | August 10, 2022, 06:32 PM

One Indian politician in the northeastern state of Nagaland has been making waves on social media for humorous posts and a thoughtful speech that poked fun at both his physical appearance, and the small-minded insults of others.

Temjen Imna Along is the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in the state government of Nagaland, which borders Myanmar to the east.

His Twitter bio states that he is the "state president, BJP Nagaland", a reference to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently governing India.

'My eyes are small, but I can see very well'

Imna Along went viral for a light-hearted, self-deprecating video where he makes a reference to his "small eyes".

CNBC TV 18 reported that he was responding to the "stereotyping" of Indian people from the northeast.

However, Imna Along turned those insults on their head.

While his eyes are small, he said that "less dirt" gets in them, and they are useful in long meetings as he can fall asleep and still look as though he is paying attention.

Inclusion is important for national unity

In the same video, Imna Along recounted a previous visit to the Taj Mahal in 1999.

At the end of a long queue full of his "fellow countrymen", he said he was taken to a separate counter and was asked to pay "20 dollars", a large sum for him in those days.

When he told the staff that he was from Nagaland, they appeared not to know where it was located, and asked if it was near "Switzerland or Finland."

He added he has never forgotten that day, and said that "inclusionary steps" are important for the unity of the country, and for future generations.

Imna Along is also an active presence on Twitter, where he tweets in both English and Hindi.

A recent tweet which garnered over 12,000 likes shows off his dancing skills, as the minister took part in a traditional harvest dance.

Top image from Shubhankar Mishra and Temjen Inma Along's Twitter pages.

