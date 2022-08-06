4 teens, aged 18-19, arrested for allegedly assaulting & robbing 2 younger teens at Arab Street back lane

Four teenagers were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, the police said on Aug. 5.

The four of them were aged between 18 and 19.

They had allegedly assaulted two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, along the back lane of Arab Street on Aug. 4 at 9:20pm.

They also demanded the victims to hand over their handphones and cash.

Out of fear, victims complied and handed S$20 and a handphone each to the group, CNA reported the police release.

Both victims suffered some bruises and lacerations.

The four young perpetrators were identified later and arrested by the police within a day.

They were scheduled to be charged on Aug. 6 with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Top image via Google Maps/ Bernie Hush & by Singapore Police Force via CNA