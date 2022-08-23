MOE teacher, 39, dismissed from public service after sexually exploiting 14-year-old girl

A male Ministry of Education (MOE) teacher, 39, who was convicted for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl was dismissed from the public service with effect from Aug. 13, 2022, according to a notice on the Singapore government's e-Gazette.

The teacher, who cannot be named due to a gag order, was a General Education Officer 5.

In response to Mothership's queries, an MOE spokesperson said:

"Following the officer's conviction in court in 2021, the Ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his misconduct and he was dismissed from the public service. MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service."

Kissed the girl and molested her

According to The Straits Times, the man, who was a primary school teacher, was sentenced to eight months' jail in May 2021 after pleading guilty to two charges under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He had admitted to kissing a 14-year-old girl and touching her private parts.

Today reported that the man also worked as a freelance tuition teacher, and that the girl was his former tutee.

He reconnected with the girl in 2018 after she created an Instagram account, and they later exchanged sexually charged text messages.

In April 2019, while driving the girl home from school, the man stopped his car and kissed her lips without her consent.

Between April and June that same year, the man invited the girl to his house multiple times when his wife was not around.

On one occasion, while they were both sat on the sofa in the man's living room, he unbuttoned her blouse and molested her.

ST and Today reported that the man had persisted with his actions even after the girl initially resisted.

Girl developed suicidal thoughts following the incident

Following the incident, the girl developed suicidal thoughts and harmed herself.

She did not want to report the incident to the authorities as she was afraid people would laugh or spread rumours about her.

The man's offences only came to light in August 2019, when the girl was being treated for depression by a psychologist.

MOE had suspended the man from his duties when the police began their investigations that same year.

