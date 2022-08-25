LTA: Mask-wearing not mandatory in taxis & PHVs but encouraged

Wearing masks is no longer mandatory in taxis and private-hire vehicles (PHVs).

However, both passengers and drivers are encouraged to continue doing so for their own protection, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Aug. 24.

The statement by the LTA follows an announcement by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) that mask-wearing will now be optional indoors from Aug. 29.

The exceptions are healthcare settings and public transport.

The MTF added that the wearing of masks will be optional on private transport, including school buses, private buses, taxis, and private-hire vehicles.

However, passengers should check with private operators for additional service requirements.

Grab & Gojek: Passengers and drivers "encouraged" to wear masks

Both Grab and Gojek echoed LTA's position and said while passengers and drivers were no longer required to wear masks, they are still encouraged to do so, especially if they are unwell.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for Grab said:

"Based on the latest Safe Management Measures (SMMs), Grab driver-partners and passengers are no longer required to wear masks when using our ride-hailing services starting from Aug. 29. However, we strongly encourage both driver-partners and passengers to continue exercising personal social responsibility, and that they should wear a mask if they feel unwell. Driver-partners are also encouraged to undertake the following measures: Increase ventilation of vehicles by avoiding the use of recirculation mode of the air-conditioning system.

If agreeable by the passengers and partners, wind down windows to improve air ventilation.

Regularly clean and disinfect their vehicles."

A spokesperson for Gojek said:

"In line with the latest government and regulatory advice, mask-wearing during Gojek rides will be optional for both driver-partners and customers from Monday, 29 August 2022. While no longer a requirement, driver-partners and customers are encouraged to continue to wear a mask if they prefer to do so, especially if they feel unwell. We remain fully committed to the health, safety and welfare of all our users and continue to remind them to remain vigilant and observe good hygiene practices, helping to ensure a safe ride environment for all."

Mothership has also reached out to Comfort Delgro for a response on the matter.

