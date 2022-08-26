Tank breaks down in Kuala Lumpur, gets towed away

If traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur wasn't bad enough, imagine seeing a broken-down army tank in front of you.

That was the sight that greeted motorists travelling along Jalan Damansara to KL Sentral on Aug. 26.

According to Kosmo, a Malaysian tabloid, stills from what looked like a CCTV camera showed the tank broken down in the middle lane.

Men in camouflage uniforms were standing around the tank, with one man standing on top of it. The time seen in the still was 10:49am.

The post got picked up on popular Malaysian forum Lowyat , with one user commenting, "C*bai! I got stuck there earlier".

The tank appears to be a PT-91 Pendekar, a variant of the Polish-made PT-91 Twardy.

The Star reported that according to a spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur city council (DBKL), the tank was used in a rehearsal for the Merdeka parade.

JUST IN



A tank has broken down on the exit from Jalan Damansara to KL Sentral.



Yes, a tank.



It is understood that DBKL traffic officers are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/ckzooK6qEi — TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) August 26, 2022

Malaysian news outlet The Vibes, tweeted that officers from the Kuala Lumpur city council (DBKL) were spotted on the ground.

It later cited the council's traffic command centre and reported that the tank had been successfully towed away.

Top image from Kosmo Facebook.