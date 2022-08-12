Van Gogh kind of sky with moon & illuminated clouds seen over Tampines

The sky over Singapore resembled a work of art on Aug. 11 night and one person took photos of it from Tampines.

Images of the illuminated puffy clouds across the sky covering the moon were seen between 9:40pm and 10:30pm, and posted in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

The same cloud cover was also seen from Teban Gardens at around the same time, shot by another person..

Altocumulus clouds

The best guess is that the sky was covered with patches of fluffy altocumulus clouds at that time.

These mid-level clouds usually form at altitudes of 2km to 7km, appearing as layers or waves of rounded cloudlets, and can consist of both water droplets and ice crystals.

According to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), altocumulus clouds in the tropics usually come from the remnants of a convective system such as a thunderstorm.

They do not usually produce rain, but they often signal a coming change in the weather.

Top photos via Farzanah Kanaan