Post on woman taking up 4 seats on S'pore bus backfires, photo taker told to mind own business

A photo put up on Facebook recently to call out a woman on a public bus in Singapore for taking up four priority seats has backfired on the photo taker.

The post was put up on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, but it has since become inaccessible as the photo appears to have been removed.

This was after the post, which was captioned, "She needs 4 seats", attracted a multitude of comments slamming it for infringing the woman's privacy by taking her photo and putting it online without her consent, when she did not do anything against the law.

Those who commented also said the photo taker and the page sharing the post were attempting to portray the woman in a negative light in a bid to get people to react viscerally against her.

The post eventually attracted several thousand comments and counting within a day, mostly by people who came to the woman's defence.

At one point, the post even accumulated more than 11,000 reactions.

Why people defended woman?

The commenters who stood up to defend the woman said she could have been on an empty bus at that time, and her actions did not inconvenience anyone else.

Those who defended her added that she could have had a long day, and judging by the number items she had with her, could use a place to sit and rest.

The fact that she was on a public bus instead of on other modes of transportation suggested she probably also did not have a choice and opted for the cheapest and most usable option despite lugging multiple bags with her.

Many of those who commented also said they would have done the same in a similar situation, by occupying all four seats, until they noticed someone else who needed the space more, at which point, they would willing give the place up.

Others who blamed the photo taker for inciting negative reactions against the woman also said if anyone disagrees with the a fellow commuter's actions, they should have confronted the person on the spot instead of taking a photo and putting it online at a later time with a dearth of context and additional information just for the sake of attracting attention.

