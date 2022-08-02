Back

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport gets bomb threat letter attempting to 'stop Pelosi visit'

Three explosives will be planted at the airport, the letter read.

Gawain Pek | August 02, 2022, 07:00 PM

Taiwan's Taipei Taoyuan International Airport received a bomb threat on Aug. 2, the day of a possible visit by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that has sparked regional tensions.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported at 11:25am local time that a bomb threat letter was received by the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation.

The letter notified the airport corporation that three explosives will be planted at the airport in a bid to "stop the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan".

The Aviation Police Bureau, Taiwan's Ministry of Transport, Civil Aeronautics Administration, and Office of Homeland Security were alerted to the threat by the airport corporation immediately, Central News Agency noted.

The airport corporation also informed the relevant authorities managing the airport to be on high alert, since the locations of the explosives were not known.

Investigations are ongoing, Central News Agency reported.

The airport appeared to have stayed open as flights continued to arrive and depart from there, according to the aiport website.

Geo-political tensions high over possible Taiwan stop by Pelosi

Tensions between China and the U.S. ran high over the past week as rumours of a Taiwan stop by Pelosi spread.

China has threatened to take firm action should the visit occur.

Reuters also reported heightened military activity along the dividing line between China and Taiwan in the Taiwan Straits throughout the day on Aug. 2.

Pelosi arrived in Asia on Aug. 1, her first stop being Singapore.

She has also made a stop in Malaysia, and is scheduled to visit Japan and South Korea.

Top image via Rai Swi-hymn/Wikimedia Commons, U.S. Department of Labor

