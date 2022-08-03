Back

Tai Cheong Bakery S'pore selling 4 egg tarts at S$5.70 on August 9, 2022

Yum yum in my tum tum.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 03, 2022, 09:43 AM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Many F&B retailers are running National Day promotions.

Here's one worth your attention and calories.

Tai Cheong Bakery Singapore is selling four original egg tarts at S$5.70 on Aug. 9. The original price for a set of four original egg tarts is S$8.80.

In a Facebook post, the bakery wrote that the one-day sale is available at all outlets in Singapore, except the one at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

That said, each customer can buy up to two boxes under this promotion.

This promotion is only available for walk-ins.

Here are all the outlets:

Top image via Tai Cheong Bakery Singapore/Facebook

China influencer could face jail for illegally cooking & eating great white shark on live stream

Sharks are classified as a vulnerable species.

August 03, 2022, 03:36 AM

US House Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan, despite Chinese threats & warnings

En route to South Korea and Japan.

August 02, 2022, 10:11 PM

Viral 'conversion clinic' on TikTok is actually 'LGBT-friendly' speakeasy on Neil Road

Now you know.

August 02, 2022, 09:01 PM

'Fulfilling learning experience': Actor Christopher Lee on starting his golf apparel brand & new ambassadorship

Lee also shared about being the ambassador for a brand that’s new to him.

August 02, 2022, 08:02 PM

Fans flood Changi Airport T3 waiting for Jackson Wang to arrive

Woh.

August 02, 2022, 07:23 PM

S'pore losing more foreign nurses due to international competition: Rahayu Mahzam

Open borders have resulted in more international competition drawing nurses away from Singapore.

August 02, 2022, 07:12 PM

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport gets bomb threat letter attempting to 'stop Pelosi visit'

Three explosives will be planted at the airport, the letter read.

August 02, 2022, 07:00 PM

24-hour S'pore-JB bus service departs every 45 mins during 11pm-4am period

Low take-up rate initially.

August 02, 2022, 06:53 PM

Ng Eng Hen clarifies all young male new citizens are enlisted for national service, calls Leong Mun Wai's claims 'misleading'

Ng asked, "If pre-enlistees are misled into thinking that new citizens of their age are exempted, where will they have the heart to serve National Service?"

August 02, 2022, 06:46 PM

S’porean on trial for killing wife in UK by smothering her with pillow says he just wanted her to be 'quiet'

His trial is expected to last over a week.

August 02, 2022, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.