Tai Cheong Bakery S'pore selling 4 egg tarts at S$5.70 on August 9, 2022

Many F&B retailers are running National Day promotions.

Here's one worth your attention and calories.

Tai Cheong Bakery Singapore is selling four original egg tarts at S$5.70 on Aug. 9. The original price for a set of four original egg tarts is S$8.80.

In a Facebook post, the bakery wrote that the one-day sale is available at all outlets in Singapore, except the one at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

That said, each customer can buy up to two boxes under this promotion.

This promotion is only available for walk-ins.

Here are all the outlets:

Top image via Tai Cheong Bakery Singapore/Facebook