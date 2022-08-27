Back

Sumo Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee at​ Blk 628 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food

It is closed until Sep. 6, 2022.

Belmont Lay | August 27, 2022, 03:11 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sumo Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, a hawker stall at the food centre at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Aug. 24 to Sep. 6, 2022, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Sumo Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

One offence was the sale of food that is unclean, and the other offence was the failure to keep the licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via PH & Kelvin Tan/ Google Maps

Mediacorp artistes Nick Teo & Hong Ling may sleep in different rooms after getting married, for practical reasons

Personal space and work schedules are the two main factors.

August 27, 2022, 12:59 AM

Gong Cha sells bubble-tea inspired gelatos at [email protected], 1-for-1 promo on Aug. 27 & 28, 2022

It's called a 'Gong-lato'. We're not making it up.

August 27, 2022, 12:36 AM

Blacktip reef shark with plastic cup over its head found dead on Palawan Beach

This is a vulnerable species as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

August 26, 2022, 07:09 PM

OCBC & NUS to study what makes S'poreans switch to electric vehicles

What are the push factors?

August 26, 2022, 07:07 PM

Chiang Mai Zoo holds drill for ostrich escape, staff dons makeshift costume & running shoes

Doubles as a team bonding activity.

August 26, 2022, 06:08 PM

Holidays are never stress-free. Here are 4 ways to stress less when planning for your next trip

More reasons to travel.

August 26, 2022, 05:59 PM

Free Hershey's cone when you scream at McDonald's Funan

Literally screaming for ice cream.

August 26, 2022, 05:10 PM

Ice Edge Cafe closing down after Sep. 6, after 13 years in Kovan

Oh no.

August 26, 2022, 04:56 PM

Chinese actor Xu Kaicheng apologises after ex shares recording of him admitting to having drunk hookup

Since last December, the pair has broken up and gotten back together several times.

August 26, 2022, 03:49 PM

Fosters Steakhouse in Holland Village closing down Oct. 26, 2022

After more than 50 years in business.

August 26, 2022, 02:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.