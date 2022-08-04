World's 1st Subway museum with 9 interactive installations & giant sub display opening in S'pore

Subway is bringing the Subway Big Museum of Taste to Singapore.

Subway museum

This is the first-ever Subway museum in the world.

The pop-up exhibition will be at 11 Prinsep Link from Aug. 10 to 30, 2022.

Visitors can marvel at the seven-metre long Italian BMT sub at the museum entrance (not made of actual BMT).

The Big Museum of Taste will feature nine interactive installations across four zones.

Here's what you can expect inside.

Zone 1

In this zone, visitors can get to know the story behind the brand and how it became one of the largest quick-service restaurants in the world.

Zone 2

Zone 2 features 20 interactive Subway quizzes where you can test whether you're a true Subway fan.

Zones 3 and 4

Build your own digital sub in this zone, where you get to "knead" bread dough and "slice" some vegetables through game installations.

You can also redeem a free cookie and Coca-Cola while browsing through limited edition merchandise at the gift store.

How to get tickets

From now till Aug. 30, visitors will have to spend the following to get tickets to the museum:

A minimum of S$12 in a single receipt at any Subway restaurant to redeem one e-ticket online

A minimum of S$20 in a single receipt at any Subway restaurant to redeem two e-tickets online

This is only applicable for walk-in and takeaway orders.

To redeem the e-ticket and book a one-hour visit to the museum, head to this link with the valid receipts and follow the instructions.

Tickets are not sold at the museum to manage the crowd.

Big Museum of Taste

Adress: 11 Prinsep Link Singapore 187949

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 10am to 9pm

Friday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

Top image by Janelle Pang.