'I will end your life right now man': St Andrew's Secondary School student threatens teacher

A St Andrew's Secondary School student was seen, in a widely circulated video online, threatening a teacher.

Student threatened to end teacher's life

The 55-second video is comprised of several clips.

The confrontation appeared to have started after the student in question spoke to someone at the door.

As he approached the teacher standing in the room, he started shouting at him.

He pushed up against the teacher's arm with a finger pointed at his face.

In response, the teacher repeatedly yelled at the student not to touch him.

The student told him to watch his mouth, and then added, "I will end your life right now man".

When the teacher reiterated for the student not to touch him, the student said, "You shut your mouth b*tch".

Student taunted teacher

In a different clip, the teacher cut the student off as he was saying something and sternly shouted: "Don't scold me".

"What are you going to do about it, huh?" the student retorted.

Both of them repeated themselves before the man again yelled at the student: "Don't scold me a four-letter word".

The student simply told him "get a bloody life first" and walked away.

The students in the room cheered and laughed while one could be heard saying, "Fight, fight".

Another man who was standing in the doorway observing the two argue was seen in another clip dissuading the teacher from engaging with the student.

The video ended with the student saying: "Walk away now, I give you one chance, you walk away now."

Statement from St Andrew's Secondary School

Mothership has reached out to St Andrew's Secondary School for a comment about the incident.

The school issued the following statement:

The school is aware of the incident. We take a serious view on disrespectful behaviour towards staff and the student has been disciplined. We have also engaged the student's parents, and will work closely with them to counsel and guide him.

Top images via @rayayeaye/TikTok.