S'porean man, 23, arrested for raping Russian woman in India

A 23-year-old Singaporean man Alexander Lee Jia Jun was arrested for rape in India on Aug. 28, 2022.

The incident took place on Aug. 26 in the resort town of Manali, a popular tourist backpacking spot that lies in the Indian Himalayan region.

The man was accused of sexually exploiting a Russian woman, 38, who has been living in Manali with her mother, reported Ajit Weekly News.

Superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma said that in her complaint, the woman said Lee had called her to his hotel room and violated her.

The Hindustan Times reported that the woman had been in Manali since April and had befriended Lee a few days before the incident.

Lee arrived in Manali on a tourist visa in July.

He was produced before a local court on Aug. 29, which has remanded him in police custody until Sep. 2.

The embassies of both countries have been informed and an investigation is ongoing.

