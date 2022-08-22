Penang, M'sia coffee shop charging each patron 50 sen (S$0.16) if no drink ordered

A coffee shop in Penang, Malaysia is making customers pay 50 sen (S$0.16) per person if they take a sit within the eatery's premises without ordering any drinks.

The practice, which recently caught the attention of patrons in tourist-heavy Penang with overseas travelling reinstated, was reported by The Star.

Rationale for charge

One 37-year-old coffee shop owner there grew frustrated over time with patrons who take a seat and buy food but not drinks, prompting him to put up a sign informing everyone of the occupancy charge.

The businessman said: "Sometimes, up to five customers would sit at a table without ordering any drinks."

"Most of these customers were tourists and I felt they should order something at the very least," he added.

The coffee shop boss explained he gets paid rent by other food stalls, and he earns from selling drinks as well.

He added that if the customer pays the 50 sen surcharge, he serves plain water.

He said: "It is fine if only a few from the entire group at a table order drinks. At least it helps to cover my costs and work to upkeep the place."

But as he could not force customers to order drinks, he hoped that his sign will encourage those who visit his business to show empathy and support.

In turn, he will not disappoint with his hospitality, he said, adding that "many customers have developed a better understanding and we respect each other more".

Practice relatively widespread

It was further reported that most coffee shops in Penang have opted to incorporate a sit-down charge.

A food court in the vicinity of the coffee shop charges customers RM1 (S$0.31) to deter people from sitting for free.

Stickers located on every table inform customers about the policy.

The operator said customers can opt to buy water at 60 sen (S$0.19) instead of paying RM1 for nothing.

The rationale is that waiters have to clean up after the patrons who utilise the tables after having their food, and this incurs costs.

The Star added that other states in Malaysia are not following this surcharge trend at the moment, and it appears unique to Penang.

Top photo via The Star & Google Maps