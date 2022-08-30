60% of S'poreans will continue wearing masks in taxis: YouGov survey

Although mask-wearing is no longer required in most places, Singaporeans will continue to mask up in certain settings, according to a YouGov survey.

The online poll was conducted after the updated safe management measures were announced on Aug. 24.

Survey method

YouGov's survey was conducted online from Aug. 25 to 26.

It surveyed 1,046 adults in Singapore aged 18 years and above.

Will wear mask in taxis and at airports

According to the survey, 60 per cent of respondents indicated they will continue to keep their masks on in private transport modes, such as private bus services and taxis.

Meanwhile, 58 per cent of respondents said that they will continue to mask up in airports and train stations.

Other settings include shopping centres (48 per cent), indoor events and festivals (39 per cent), and places of worship (37 per cent).

However, when at a friend's or family's house, 34 per cent said that they never put on a mask when visiting, while 25 per cent indicated they rarely did so.

Masks on where they feel vulnerable

Interpreting the results, YouGov wrote that Singaporeans will opt to wear a mask "where they feel the most vulnerable".

When asked to describe their level of comfort visiting various places without a mask, 41 per cent of respondents indicated that they were uncomfortable at private transport modes.

This is followed by airports and train stations (40 per cent), indoor events and festivals (40 per cent), and nightlife establishments (35 per cent).

This was especially the case among respondents aged 55 years and up, YouGov noted.

Conversely, only 10 per cent indicated that they were uncomfortable at a friend's or family's house.

Top image via Comfort DelGro/Facebook.