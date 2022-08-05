S'pore travellers in Thailand can now make payment using DBS & OCBC apps

Singaporeans can now make payment in Thailand using DBS PayLah! and OCBC Pay Anyone apps by scanning QR codes at more than 8 million merchants, retailers and facilities in Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket.

The places that accept this new payment mode include Chatuchak Weekend Market and Platinum Mall in Bangkok.

All shoppers have to do is to look out for the PromptPay QR code.

Scanning the code will confirm the amount to be paid in baht, with the exchange rate visible.

The final amount paid will be in Singapore dollars.

Merchants in Singapore are also accepting payments from Thai nationals who use apps or e-wallets from Bank of Ayudhya, Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank, which are the participating banks there.

The facilitation of inbound and outbound payments between both countries was the result of a tie-up between Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) and Thailand's National ITMX.

Top photo via Unsplash