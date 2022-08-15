S’porean man, 40, gets lost in M'sia forest while hiking, exits safely some 12 hours later

A Singaporean man who was reported missing in Malaysia on Aug. 13 has been found safe and sound.

40-year-old Neo Thiam Ming was hiking through Gunung Panti Barat in Kota Tinggi, Malaysia when he got lost.

Neo contacted the Malaysia Emergency Response Service at around 7pm on Aug. 13 to inform them of his situation, reported Bernama.

A search and rescue operation was subsequently conducted, led by the Royal Malaysia Police and including the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, Malaysia's Forestry Department and the Civil Defence Force.

On Aug. 14, a statement by the Kota Tinggi district police chief Hussin Zamora said that as of 2pm, the search was ongoing and Neo had yet to be found.

Exited forest on his own

However, Neo managed to leave the forest on his own, and was found by officials at around 4:20pm on Aug. 14.

Bernama reported that Neo reached an "aid control centre" on his own, which is an entry point located at the foot of the mountain.

He was also in a safe condition.

"He was then handed over the police for further action," senior fire officer II, Ibrahim Wahid, said.

Those who wish to go hiking in Malaysia are advised by Hussin to report their activity to the nearest police station or the Forestry Department before starting their journey, The Star wrote.

Related stories

Top photo from Jabatan Perhutanan Negeri Johor website