S'porean given life sentence in UK prison for murder of wife by smothering her with a pillow

A Singaporean man who was on trial for the murder of his wife in a Newcastle apartment hotel has been sentenced to prison for life with a minimum term in the UK, the BBC reported.

This means 51-year-old Fong Soong Hert will be jailed for at least 12 and a half years before he can be considered for parole, according to CNA.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Fong had changed his plea to murder on Aug. 9, after initially pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Son: Family has "lost both parents"

One of the couple's three sons read a statement in court, saying that the children had "lost both parents at the same time", the BBC further reported.

He said:

"All of mum's family are heartbroken. They also view my dad as their son and want him to return safely to Singapore when he is allowed to. We are all devastated about what has happened here in Newcastle. Me and my girlfriend have always looked at my parents' relationship as an inspiration to us, and that has not changed."

Newcastle's Northumbria police also issued a statement on Aug. 9 expressing their sympathy for the sons.

"All our thoughts remain with the couple’s three sons who have been left devastated beyond belief by the events of Dec. 6 last year. Once again we want to publicly thank them for their composure and the dignity they have shown in the face of such tragedy. We will continue to support them in any way we can and we ask that everyone respects their privacy at this extremely difficult time."

How the murder unfolded

Fong killed Pek on the morning of Dec. 6, 2021, at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road, Newcastle.

The incident occurred hours before the couple was due to travel to Paris. They were on holiday.

After Fong killed his wife, he called his son, who was studying in a university in Newcastle, and said: "I have hurt your mother. She's gone. She's dead."

He added, according to the BBC, "I just lost it. I tried to cover her mouth to shush her. I just lost it."

Emergency services later arrived at the hotel to find Pek unconscious on the bed with a pillow over her face. She was pronounced dead at the scene. CNA reported that Pek's injuries were consistent with her being suffocated by a pillow.

Fong was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and later told the police, as reported by CNA and the BBC, "I just snapped. I just wanted her to keep quiet."

During the trial, prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC said that there was no known history of violence between Fong and Pek. According to ST, Fong and Pek were married for over 27 years, and have a registered address at a condominium in Marine Vista. ST also reported that Pek and Fong were both involved in the events industry in Singapore.

Husband was scolded for not taking care of himself after falling repeatedly

Although there was no history of violence between the couple, it was revealed in court that Pek was known to scold her husband, the BBC reported.

According to CNA, Fong had injured himself on Nov. 27, 2021, after experiencing a bad fall while he and Pek were on the Isle of Skye. He was later taken to hospital to be examined.

According to the BBC, Fong had three further falls during the couple's holiday and was checked again at a hospital in Newcastle. This led to Pek scolding him for not taking care of himself.

Prosecutor Makepeace said in court that Pek was also not happy that Fong continued smoking while he was unwell.

Claimed he had no memory of the killing

Makepeace argued that Fong might have knelt on Pek's shoulders to "achieve the required force to kill her", the BBC reported.

However, Fong claimed he had "no memory whatsoever" of the killing and had diminished responsibility for it.

Makepeace rejected Fong's argument and said, as reported by BBC, "He lost his temper, he snapped and he smothered her to death, apparently to stop her scolding him or nagging him or to keep her quiet."

