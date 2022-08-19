S'porean, 49, faces death penalty in M'sia for alleged drug trafficking

A Singaporean man faces the death penalty in Malaysia after being caught with more than 10kg of drugs on Aug. 9, 2022.

Loh Kok Kiong, 49, was arrested along with his Malaysian girlfriend, Soh Yong Xin, 32. The couple was charged in court in Johor, Malaysia, on Thursday, Aug. 18 with drug trafficking. Both face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted.

Loh faces six charges in total, while Soh faces two, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Couple accused of trafficking 9.6kg of methamphetamine

According to Bernama, the couple was caught with the drugs at around 11.15am on Aug. 9 in a Forest City apartment.

They were allegedly trafficking 9.625kg of methamphetamine (meth) when they were arrested.

They were also found in possession of 666g of ketamine at the time.

For these, the couple each face one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and one count of importing or exporting certain dangerous drugs, according to Bernama.

Loh accused of injecting drugs at police headquarters

Separately, Loh faces four additional charges.

Two of the charges were brought after Loh was alleged to have trafficked 1.505kg of meth and 139g of nimetazepam in a house at Jalan Sutra Kuning, Taman Sutera, according to Bernama.

Loh is also being charged for drug consumption.

He allegedly injected meth into his body while at the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters Narcotics Division on the day of his arrest, Bernama reported.

The fourth charge was brought against Loh after police also found 100g of ketamine in his car on Aug. 9.

In total, Loh and Soh were caught with as much as 11kg of methamphetamine, 766g of ketamine, and 139g of nimetazepam.

Bail denied by court

Bernama reported that the couple was not represented by lawyers in court on Aug. 9.

They pleaded not guilty to the possession of ketamine, and Loh pleaded not guilty to the consumption of methamphetamine, Bernama wrote.

No plea was recorded for the other charges in the Aug. 9 hearing, according to ST.

Under Malaysian law, the offence of drug trafficking carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with whipping of no less than 15 strokes, if convicted.

Those convicted of importing or exporting drugs may be punished with a fine not exceeding RM100,000 (S$31,000), a jail term not exceeding five years, or both.

Bail was denied by the Malaysian court. The next court mention is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2022 before the Malaysian High Court, according to ST.

Top image via Sin Chew Daily/Youtube