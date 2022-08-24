Laksa with lobsters & prawn bisque with tonkotsu-style broth available at S’pore Food Festival

The Singapore Food Festival is back for its 29th edition, running from now till Sep. 11, 2022.

Singapore Food Festival 2022

Held at the Bayfront Event Space, one can look forward to 25 culinary and beverage brands serving familiar favourites.

Here are some examples:

Jelebu Dry Laksa

Dry laksa with grilled lobster, taupok, fishcakes and beansprout (S$32)

The Goodburger

Plant-based golden chilli crab burger

One Prawn & Co x Hock Lian Huat

One Prawn signature bisque with tonkotsu-style broth (S$20)

Other F&B brands include:

Aftertaste by Nicke

Beastro

Brine Singapore

Durian Edition x The Refectory

Rempapa

Ruhens x Hay Gelato

Shima

Sourbombe Bakery

Staple by Qiji

The Feather Blade, RAPPU and MECZLA by The Proper Concepts Collective

The Masses/ Iko

Fragrant Garden

Heritage Signatures

Hoe Bee

My NoNNa's

Wang Ji Wanton Mee

Hawker Heroes Collective

Chef Arena

Part of the village is the Chef Arena.

The Chef Arena will present a special nine-course dinner created by 14 local and overseas food personalities.

The dinner comes with a Martell Noblige cocktail created by the head bartender of No Sleep Club.

Here's the full menu for the dinner:

Welcome cocktail: Fat-washed Martell Noblige cocktail with hojicha caramel, clarified Packham pear, white peach vinegar

Dish 1: Gula melaka glazed smoked salmon and sambal slaw

Dish 2: Otak otak udang

Dish 3: Peranakan fish cake

Dish 4: "Bergedil" culurgiones with prawn head sambal and XO sauce leeks

Dish 5: Angel hair "bak chor mee" with hokkaido scallop and caramelised baby squid

Dish 6: Pepper crusted pork cheek "bak kut teh"

Dish 7: Masala chai pot de creme

Dish 8: Tropical konggaru tart

Dish 9: Burnt coconut min chang kueh/ Soerabi with R4D faux gras, reblochon and tropical fruit

Other activities

Apart from food, guests can also enjoy activities like taking a ride on the Euro Swing and a Double-Storey horse carousel.

The rides cost S$10 per pax and S$5 per accompanying adult.

Entry from S$15

The Festival Village is a cashless event -- modes of payment available are credit card and NETS only.

Here's how much the ticketed event costs:

Single (Entry + Credit)

Weekday: S$15, credit of S$10

Weekend: S$20, credit of S$12

Group (four pax) (Entry + Credit)

Weekday: S$50, credit of S$36

Weekend: S$70, credit of S$48

Workshop Access (Includes entry)

Weekday: From S$38

Weekend: From S$68

Chef Arena (Weekend only)

VIP Entry, nine food items and Martell welcome drink: S$128 per pax

VIP Entry, nine food items, Martell welcome drink, Martell cocktail and a shot of Martell Cordon Bleu: S$178 per pax

All Chef Arena tickets are to be sold in pairs.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Festival Village @ Singapore Food Festival 2022

Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue Singapore 018970

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 5pm - 11pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11am - 11pm

Top image from SFF 2022.