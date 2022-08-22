S'pore BMW parked haphazardly in front of iconic JB Red House sparks debate if it's okay

A Singapore-registered BMW convertible was seen parked haphazardly halfway up a kerb right in front of the entrance of the iconic Marrybrown Red House outlet in Johor Bahru, sparking debate if when in Rome, do as the Romans do.

The MarryBrown Peranakan Heritage Restaurant at Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, a heritage area in JB, is a 10-minute drive from the Causeway -- provided there is no jam.

The bustling area, lightly pedestrianised on some days of the week, is known for its narrow single lane streets, eateries, and hipster hangout places.

What photo showed

The photo of the convertible, seen on Friday, Aug. 19, sparked ridicule and ire among Malaysians online, who claimed that locals will not park in such a manner, effectively singling out the foreign-owned car and casting aspersions on the driver.

The photo was cropped in such a way as to only reveal the bonnet of the convertible parked on the kerb, while its boot jutted out towards the road, but did not appear to obstruct traffic.

The discussion about the vehicle was then picked up by China Press, which highlighted some comments made by Malaysians online.

Locals will not park like this?

Malaysians who responded to the photo online said the car inconvenienced the public and urged the authorities to take action.

Others said taking action against Singapore-registered vehicles might not amount to much, as fines dished out in Malaysia are easily affordable for Singaporean drivers and will not serve as deterrence.

However, there were at least two plot twists to the story.

Marrybrown closed

When China Press went to check things out, it turned out the said Marrybrown outlet was closed when the red car was parked in front of it.

A search online revealed the Google listing of the business has been marked as permanently closed.

The outlet is also not listed on the fast food chain's list of locations.

The outlet opened in October 2020.

Kerbside parking not unusual

Contrary to what some online were claiming, it appears Malaysia-registered vehicles are just as prone to kerbside parking in the same area.

The space in front of the Red House building's entrance appears to be frequently used as a parking spot, even prior to the Marrybrown's establishment.

