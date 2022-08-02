Back

S'pore BMW scratches Johor prince's electric Honda in M'sia, driver walks away

Out of all cars you can damage in Malaysia, you damaged the car belonging to royalty.

Fasiha Nazren | August 02, 2022, 01:15 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's unfortunate to hit someone else's car, let alone while travelling overseas.

But it's the most unfortunate when the damaged car belongs to someone from the royal family in a neighbouring country.

Singapore BMW grazes car

On Aug. 1, Johor prince Tunku Idris Iskandar shared the following post on his Instagram:

via

For the uninitiated, Tunku Idris, 34, is the third child of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail.

via

The Instagram post of the cars coming into contact was captioned "Perangai", which meant "attitude" in Malay.

The post included CCTV footage of how a Singapore-registered BMW grazed against Tunku Idris's Honda E at a car park in Malaysia, in front of a row of shops in Jalan Serampang, Johor Bahru.

The incident happened as the BMW was attempting to park bonnet-first into a parking lot, but had swung left first to complete the manoeuvre.

The electric Honda could be seen wobbling side to side upon impact when the BMW hit it.

The damage should have been highly visible.

The BMW driver was then seen exiting his car moments later and walking past Tunku Idris's car without checking on it, seemingly unaware he had even hit another car while parking.

According to an Instagram Story, the incident has since been "reported" and "sorted".

According to Kosmo, Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat shared that a report has since been made about this incident.

One of four units in Malaysia

According to World of Buzz, the Honda E is one of only four units that is available in Malaysia, although the car is more widely available in Singapore, and jokingly referred to as "E. Honda", the name of the character from video game Street Fighter.

It is a fully electric unit that has no engine, which is like other e-vehicles on the road.

It apparently retails for RM210,000 (S$65,066) in Malaysia, which is a one-third the retail price in Singapore.

The car has appeared on Tunku Idris's Instagram feed several times.

via

Top image from @tunku_idris on Instagram.

DBS raises Multiplier deposit account interest rates for first time since 2020

The highest increase is 0.8 per cent.

August 02, 2022, 01:41 PM

Margaret Drive Hawker Centre at Dawson with 38 stalls now open

New cheap food places are always a cause for excitement.

August 02, 2022, 01:03 PM

Cyclist who fell off bicycle when wheel got stuck in drain cover now suing PUB

He suffered multiple injuries, including injuries to his head and spine.

August 02, 2022, 12:46 PM

Celebrate NDP 2022 with your family: heartland carnivals, fireworks, Red Lions, aerial activities & more

In celebration of Singapore’s 57th birthday.

August 02, 2022, 12:00 PM

Man, 48, arrested for allegedly throwing object that produced smoke & loud bang at children at Jurong playground

The children said they don't know why the man did that.

August 02, 2022, 11:54 AM

Gov’t ‘open’ to idea of holding future NDPs at Sports Hub: Edwin Tong

The last time NDP was held at the Sports Hub was in 2016.

August 02, 2022, 11:38 AM

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ‘not accorded any privileges’ in S’pore: MFA

His Short Term Visit Pass was extended by another 14 days.

August 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

US kills Al-Qaeda terrorist who plotted 9/11 attacks with drone strike in Afghanistan: Joe Biden

A Biden Administration official said there was no indication civilians were harmed in the strike.

August 02, 2022, 10:36 AM

Charles Yeo, 31, wanted by S'pore police after flying to UK to seek 'political asylum' when he should've returned as per bail conditions

He was to return to Singapore on July 30.

August 02, 2022, 03:28 AM

M'sia now wants to export its oversupply of chicken to other countries

Would other countries still want that much chicken from Malaysia?

August 02, 2022, 02:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.