No SIA planes flying through Taiwan airspace except for Taipei-bound flights

China has issued a notice banning planes from flying into areas affected by the live firing exercises.

Matthias Ang | August 04, 2022, 06:08 PM

China has begun holding live-fire exercises around Taiwan from Thursday (Aug. 4), in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

Her trip is significant as she is the highest ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years -- Pelosi is second in line to the presidency as well.

The country is carrying out the exercises in six zones around the island, sending a not-so-subtle message that it has the island surrounded.

Bloomberg reported that China has also issued warnings to avoid flying into the zones where it is carrying out the exercises.

SIA flights bound for Taipei only planes passing through Taiwan's airspace

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for SIA said that all of its passenger and cargo flights are not traversing Taiwanese airspace currently, with the exception of flights SQ878 (Singapore – Taipei) and SQ879 (Taipei – Singapore).

The spokesperson added that the airline is monitoring the situation closely and will make any "appropriate" adjustments.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that China had sent out a notice on Aug. 2 to airlines, banning aircraft from flying into areas identified as being affected by the live firing exercises, CNA reported.

CAAS added, "Singapore carriers have taken note of the (notice) as part of their standard operating procedures and are avoiding the affected areas."

Top left photo via Global Times Twitter, right photo via Changi Airport/Facebook

