Teen, 15, stabbed 2 random people in Shibuya because she wanted 'death penalty'

The incident took place near Shibuya Station.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 22, 2022, 12:35 PM

A teenage girl has been arrested after she stabbed a mother and daughter in Shibuya.

According to Japanese media, the 15-year-old teen stabbed a 53-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter from behind with a kitchen knife.

The incident took place around 7:20pm near Shibuya Station.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, the mother was able to overpower the girl and shouted for help.

She also demanded to know the teen's identity and said she would "never forgive (her) for mistaking us for somebody else".

Nearby restaurant workers, hearing the commotion, came to the woman's aid.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and three small knives were found on her person.

While in police custody, the teen said she stabbed the two victims because she wanted the death penalty.

“I wanted to get death penalty, so I tried to kill two women that I happened to run into."

The Japan Times reported that the girl had denied the attack was "linked to any trouble at home or school".

Citing investigative sources, however, Kyodo News said the teen had wanted to do a "practice run" to see if she was capable of killing a person as she had plans to kill her mother.

Screenshot from YouTube/FNN

